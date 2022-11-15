North Lincolnshire restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
40 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Moes Coffee & Cakery, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 14 Laneham Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on October 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 249 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 185 (74%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.