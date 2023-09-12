Register
North Lincolnshire restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A North Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 12th Sep 2023, 12:06 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Pearl City, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Jubilee Hall, 2a Laneham Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on August 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Lincolnshire's 227 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 183 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.