North Lincolnshire restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Pearl City, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Jubilee Hall, 2a Laneham Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on August 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 227 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 183 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.