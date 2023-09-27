North Lincolnshire restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A North Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Pantry 8020, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at First Floor, 1-5 Springs Parade, Brigg, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on August 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 228 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 182 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.