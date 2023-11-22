North Lincolnshire restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
S & J Catering at HETA, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Humberside Engineering Training Assoc Plot 22, Ram Boulevard, Foxhills Industrial Estate, Scunthorpe was given the score after assessment on October 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 227 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 182 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.