North Lincolnshire restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Abbondante Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 68 High Street, Messingham, Scunthorpe was given the score after assessment on October 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 228 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 182 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.