North Lincolnshire restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A North Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 10:14 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Abbondante Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 68 High Street, Messingham, Scunthorpe was given the score after assessment on October 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Lincolnshire's 228 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 182 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.