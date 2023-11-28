North Lincolnshire restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Airkings Trampoline Park, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Plot 11, Atkinsons Way, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on October 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 228 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 181 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.