Register
BREAKING

North Lincolnshire restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A North Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 10th Jan 2024, 12:02 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A North Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

China Royal Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 6 Bridge Street, Brigg, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on December 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Lincolnshire's 232 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 180 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.