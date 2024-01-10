North Lincolnshire restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
China Royal Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 6 Bridge Street, Brigg, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on December 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 232 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 180 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.