North Lincolnshire road closures: a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

North Lincolnshire's motorists will have 12 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A160, from 9.30am September 19 to 3.30pm September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby Int to Manby Rbt, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M180, from 3.01pm May 18 to 6am December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, carriageway and lane closures due to bridge strike, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

• M180, from 8pm September 19 2022 to 6am January 21 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3 and M181 southbound, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A180, from 8pm September 26 to 6am September 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.

• M180, from 8pm September 26 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• M180, from 8pm September 27 to 6am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• M180, from 8pm September 27 to 6am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm September 28 to 6am September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 4 to junction 3, lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm September 29 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm September 30 to 6am October 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3 and M181 southbound, carriageway and lane closures for barrier repair, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

• M180, from 9pm October 5 to 5am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• M180, from 8pm October 7 to 6am October 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 3, carriageway closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via local authority and national highways networks.