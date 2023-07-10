North Lincolnshire road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

North Lincolnshire's motorists will have 11 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8pm March 23 to 6am July 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 7, carriageway closure and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via local authority and National highways network.

• A180, from 9pm June 19 to 4pm October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A180, from 9pm July 11 to 5am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Croxton, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• A180, from 8pm July 12 to 5.30am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M181, from 8pm July 13 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 southbound, Frodingham to junction 3, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A160, from 8pm July 14 to 6am July 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A180 clockwise Brocklesby Roundabout, carriageway closure for inspection/ survey works.

• A160, from 9.30am July 17 to 3.30pm July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby Int to Manby Rbt, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M181, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to Froddingham, Lane closure for inspection/ survey works.

• M180, from 9pm July 19 to 5am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm July 20 to 5.30am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Stallingbrough, Lane closures general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm July 24 to 6am July 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 3 to junction 4, carriageway closures for inspections , diversion via local authority and National highways networks.