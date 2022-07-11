North Lincolnshire road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

North Lincolnshire's motorists will have 11 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M180, from 9.30am July 5 to 3.30pm July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 3.01pm May 18 to 6am December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, carriageway and lane closures due to bridge strike, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A180, from 8pm July 11 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction4 to junction5, lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm July 12 to 6am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm July 13 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction5 to junction4, lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm July 14 to 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Brocklesby to Barnetby, slip road closure and lane closures for barrier repair, diversion in place via local authority network.

• M180, from 8pm July 14 to 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction4 to junction3, lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm July 15 to 6am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A160, from 9.30am July 18 to 3.30pm July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby Int to Manby Rbt, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M180, from 8pm July 20 to 6am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm July 25 to 6am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.