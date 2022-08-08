North Lincolnshire road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

North Lincolnshire's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M180, from 3.01pm May 18 to 6am December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, carriageway and lane closures due to bridge strike, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M180, from 8pm August 8 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm August 10 to 5.30am August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Stallingbrough, slip road closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M180, from 8pm August 10 to 6am August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closures for carriageway repairs.

• A160, from 8pm August 12 to 5.30am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby to Stallingbrough, slip road closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A180, from 8pm August 12 to 6am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction4 to junction5, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A160, from 8pm August 15 to 5.30am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby to Stallingbrough, slip road closures for general cleaning and maintenance works, diversion via National highways and local authority network.

• A180, from 8pm August 17 to 6am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Great coates, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm August 18 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A160, from 9.30am August 22 to 3.30pm August 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby Int to Manby Rbt, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.