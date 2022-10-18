North Lincolnshire road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

North Lincolnshire's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M180, from 8pm October 7 to 6am October 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 3, carriageway closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via local authority and national highways networks.

• M180, from 9pm October 17 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

• A160, from 8pm October 17 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 5, slip road closure for survey works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• M180, from 3.01pm May 18 to 6am December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, carriageway and lane closures due to bridge strike, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

• M180, from 8pm September 19 2022 to 6am January 21 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3 and M181 southbound, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M180, from 8pm October 18 to 6am October 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 4, slip road closure for survey works, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A180, from 8pm October 19 to 5am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby, lane closures for Utilty works.

• M180, from 8pm October 19 to 6am October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to M181 northbound, slip road closure for survey works, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A180, from 9pm October 19 to 6am October 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A180 westbound, Brocklesby to Barnetby, carriageway closure for carriageway repair works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority roads.

• M181, from 6pm to 10pm on October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 possible delays north and southbound, due to football match.