North Lincolnshire road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

North Lincolnshire's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M180, from 3.01pm May 18 to 6am December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, carriageway and lane closures due to bridge strike, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

• M180, from 8pm September 19 2022 to 6am January 21 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3 and M181 southbound, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M180, from 9pm November 1 to 6am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for barrier repair works.

• A180, from 8pm November 2 to 6am November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Brockelsby to Barnetby, Slipway closure for inspection/ survey works, diversion route via local authority and national highways networks.

• M18, from 9pm November 2 to 6am November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 6, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• A180, from 8pm November 7 to 5.30am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Brocklesby to Barnetby, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M180, from 8pm November 7 to 6am November 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closures for sign works.

• M181, from 6pm to 10pm on November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 possible delays north and southbound, due to football match.

• A180, from 8pm November 8 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M180, from 9.30am to 3pm on November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for barrier inspection works.