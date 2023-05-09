North Lincolnshire road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

North Lincolnshire's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.



And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8pm March 23 to 6am May 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 7, carriageway closure and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via local authority and National highways network.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A180, from 9am May 9 to 3pm May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Ulceby, Lane closure for survey works.

• M180, from 9pm May 9 to 5am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 3, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion in place via local authority and national highways networks.

• A160, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound, Harbrough to Manby roundabout, Lane closure for survey works.

• M180, from 10am May 12 to 3pm May 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for electrical works.

• A160, from 9.30am May 15 to 3.30pm May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby Int to Manby Rbt, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M180, from 9pm May 16 to 6am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 5 to junction 4, mobile lane closures for inspections.

• M180, from 9pm May 19 to 6am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 3 to junction 5, Lane closures for inspection works.

• A160, from 8pm May 22 to 6am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Harbrough, Lane closure for electrical works.

• A180, from 8pm May 22 to 6am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for electrical works.

