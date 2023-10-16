North Lincolnshire road closures: almost two dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

North Lincolnshire's motorists will have 21 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A180, from 9pm June 19 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.

• M180, from 10am May 18 2023 to 6am June 22 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, carriageway and lane closures for structure repair works, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

And a further 19 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A160, from 9.30am October 16 to 3.30pm October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby Int to Manby Rbt, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A160, from 8pm October 16 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound, Brocklesby to Harbrough, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M180, from 8pm October 17 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M181, from 9am to 3.30pm on October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Hard shoulder closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm October 18 to 6am October 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm October 19 to 6am October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 9pm October 19 to 5am October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm October 20 to 6am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm October 23 to 3am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 5 to junction 4, lane closure for IPV training.

• M180, from 8pm October 23 to 6am October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 9pm October 23 to 5am October 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 4 to junction 3, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs, diversion route in place via local highway authority.

• M180, from 8pm October 24 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction3 to junction4, Lane closure general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 9pm October 24 to 5am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Lane closure for carriageway reconstruction.

• M180, from 8pm October 25 to 6am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm October 26 to 6am October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm October 27 to 6am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, Jxct four to junction 5, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm October 27 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 6, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm October 30 to 5.30am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A160, from 9pm October 30 to 5am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 5, slip road closure for electrical works, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.