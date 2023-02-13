North Lincolnshire road closures: almost two dozen for motorists to avoid this week

North Lincolnshire's motorists will have 22 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

North Lincolnshire's motorists will have 22 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8pm November 14 2022 to 6am February 19 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, and southbound, junction 5 to junction 7. M180 westbound, junction 1 to M18, junction 5, carriageway closure for carriageway improvement works, diversion route in place via local highway authority and Highways England network.

• M180, from 3.01pm May 18 2022 to 6am May 17 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, carriageway and lane closures due to bridge strike, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

And a further 20 closures will begin over the next seven days:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M180, from 9am to 4pm on February 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 3, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm February 13 to 6am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 6, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M180, from 8pm February 13 to 6am April 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 4, carriageway closure, hard shoulder running 24/7 for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via Local authority network.

• A180, from 8pm February 13 to 6am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 5, Lane closures for structure maintenance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M180, from 9am to 4pm on February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm February 15 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closures for structure maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm February 15 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm February 16 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closures for structure maintenance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M180, from 8pm February 16 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm February 17 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closures for structure maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm February 21 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm February 22 to 6am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M180, from 8pm February 22 to 5am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for inspection/survey works.

• A180, from 9pm February 22 to 6am February 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A180 westbound, Brocklesby to Barnetby, carriageway closure for carriageway repair works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority roads.

• M180, from 8pm February 23 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for signs for sign works.

• M180, from 8pm February 23 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M180, from 8pm February 24 to 5am February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M180, from 8pm February 24 to 6am February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4, Lane closures for structure maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm February 24 to 6am February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 9pm February 25 to 6am February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 3, carriageway closure for carriage repairs, diversion in place via local authority and national highways networks.

Advertisement

Advertisement