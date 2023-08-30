North Lincolnshire road closures: eight for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

North Lincolnshire's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

North Lincolnshire's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A160, from 9.30am August 21 to 3.30pm August 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby Int to Manby Rbt, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A180, from 9pm June 19 to 4pm October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.

• M180, from 10am May 18 2023 to 6am June 22 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, carriageway and lane closures for structure repair works, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A160, from 8pm August 30 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Harrbough, diversion only for electrical works.

• M180, from 8pm September 1 to 6am September 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, M181 southbound, carriageway closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm September 1 to 6am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M180, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for survey works.

• M180, from 8pm September 7 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for survey works.