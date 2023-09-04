North Lincolnshire road closures: eight for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

North Lincolnshire's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A180, from 9pm June 19 to 4pm October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.

• M180, from 10am May 18 2023 to 6am June 22 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, carriageway and lane closures for structure repair works, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M180, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for survey works.

• M180, from 8pm September 7 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for survey works.

• M181, from 8pm September 12 to 5am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 southbound, Frodingham to junction 3, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 9.30am September 13 to 3.30pm September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M181, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on September 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to Frodingham, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A160, from 9.30am September 18 to 3.30pm September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby Int to Manby Rbt, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.