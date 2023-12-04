North Lincolnshire road closures: eight for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

North Lincolnshire's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M180, from 10am May 18 2023 to 6am May 31 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, carriageway and lane closures for structure repair works, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A160, from 9pm December 4 to 5am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Harborough, lane closure for carriageway repairs.

• M180, from 9.30am December 5 to 3.30pm December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm December 6 to 6am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

• M181, from 8pm December 14 to 6am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 southbound, junction 3 to Frodingham, Lane closures for survey works.

• M180, from 9pm December 15 to 5am December 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 3 to junction 4, carriageway and lane closures for barrier repair, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

• A180, from 8pm December 18 to 5am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Croxton to Barnetby, Lane closures for survey works.

• M180, from 8pm December 18 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.