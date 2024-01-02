North Lincolnshire road closures: eight for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

North Lincolnshire's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A180, from 9pm December 20 2023 to 5am January 18 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, junction 5 to Brocklesby, Lane closures for barrier repair works.

• M180, from 10am May 18 2023 to 6am May 31 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, carriageway and lane closures for structure repair works, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M180, from 9pm January 4 to 5am January 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 2, slip road closure for barrier repairs, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M180, from 9am to 3pm on January 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• A160, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound, Eastfield Road to Manby roundabout, carriageway closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M180, from 9pm January 8 to 5am January 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

• M180, from 8pm January 9 to 6am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for carriageway repairs.

• M180, from 8pm to 10pm on January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 5 to junction 4, lane closure for IPV training.