North Lincolnshire road closures: eight for motorists to avoid this week

North Lincolnshire's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M180, from 3.01pm May 18 to 6am December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, carriageway and lane closures due to bridge strike, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A160, from 9.30am June 20 to 3.30pm June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby Int to Manby Rbt, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M180, from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A63, from 8pm June 22 to 6am June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A63 westbound, Daltry street to Brighton street, Lane closures general cleaning and maintenance.

• A63, from 8pm June 23 to 6am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A63 westbound, Brighton street to Priory way, Lane closure for carriageway repairs.

• A180, from 8pm June 27 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Barnetby to Stalingbrough, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm June 28 to 5.30am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Stallingbrough to Brocklesby, Lane closures general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm June 29 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Brocklesby to Stallingbrough, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.