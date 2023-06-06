North Lincolnshire road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

North Lincolnshire's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8pm March 23 to 6am July 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 7, carriageway closure and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via local authority and National highways network.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M180, from 9pm June 8 to 5am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 3, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion in place via local authority and national highways networks.

• M181, from 8pm June 9 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 southbound, Frodingham to junction 3, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A160, from 9.30am June 19 to 3.30pm June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby Int to Manby Rbt, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A180, from 9pm June 19 to 4pm October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway closure for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.