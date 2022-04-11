North Lincolnshire road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

North Lincolnshire's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start this week:

• A180, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A180 westbound, Brocklesby Interchange, slip road closure for carriageway repairs, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A160, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby to Manby, Lane closures for electrical works.

• M181, from 6pm to 10pm on April 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 possible delays north and southbound, due to football match.

• M180, from 8pm April 19 to 6am April 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 3 to junction 4, carriageway closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

• A180, from 8pm April 22 to 6am April 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, carriageway closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.