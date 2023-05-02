Register
North Lincolnshire road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:37 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

North Lincolnshire's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

M18, from 8pm March 23 to 6am May 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 7, carriageway closure and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via local authority and National highways network.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

A180, from 9am May 9 to 3pm May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Ulceby, Lane closure for survey works.

M180, from 9pm May 9 to 5am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 3, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion in place via local authority and national highways networks.

M180, from 10am May 12 to 3pm May 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for electrical works.

A160, from 9.30am May 15 to 3.30pm May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby Int to Manby Rbt, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.