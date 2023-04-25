Register
North Lincolnshire road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

North Lincolnshire's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:22 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

M180, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 3, Lane closure for inspection.

A63, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A63 eastbound, Priory way to Brighton street, Lane closure and diversion for local authority works.

M18, from 8pm March 23 to 6am May 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 7, carriageway closure and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via local authority and National highways network.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

A180, from 9pm April 25 to 5am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Brocklesby to Barnetby, Lane closures for barrier repair.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.