North Lincolnshire road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

North Lincolnshire's motorists will have 13 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And seven of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8pm March 23 to 6am July 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 7, carriageway closure and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via local authority and National highways network.

• A160, from 9.30am July 20 to 6am August 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A160 eastbound, Habrough to Manby roundabout, carriageway closure for survey works, diversion in place via local highway authority roads.

• A180, from 9pm June 19 to 4pm October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A160, from 9.30am July 24 to 3.30pm July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 westbound, Brocklesby Int to Manby Rbt, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M180, from 8pm July 24 to 6am July 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 3 to junction 4, carriageway closures for inspections , diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

• M180, from 8pm July 25 to 6am July 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 5, Lane closures for survey works.

• M181, from 9pm July 29 to 5am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 southbound, Frodingham to junction 3, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 2 to junction 1, carriageway closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

• M180, from 8pm August 1 to 6am August 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, M181 southbound, carriageway closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

• M180, from 9pm August 1 to 6am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Lane closures for technology works.

• M180, from 9pm August 2 to 6am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for technology works.

• M180, from 8pm August 3 to 6am August 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 3 to junction 4, carriageway closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

• A180, from 8pm August 7 to 6am August 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, carriageway closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion route in place via local highway authority network.