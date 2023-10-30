North Lincolnshire road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

North Lincolnshire's motorists will have 17 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

North Lincolnshire's motorists will have 17 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8pm October 27 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 6, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm October 27 to 6am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 9pm June 19 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A180, from 9pm June 19 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.

• M180, from 10am May 18 2023 to 6am June 22 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, carriageway and lane closures for structure repair works, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A180, from 8pm October 30 to 5.30am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M180, from 9pm October 30 to 5am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A160, from 9pm October 30 to 5am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 5, slip road closure for electrical works, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M180, from 9pm October 30 to 5am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M180, from 7am to 4pm on October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4, signs only for local authority works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A180, from 9pm October 31 to 6am November 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A180 westbound, Brocklesby to Barnetby, carriageway closure for electrical works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority roads.

• M180, from 8pm November 6 to 3am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 5 to junction 4, lane closure for IPV training.

• M180, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for sign works.

• M180, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A160, from 8pm November 10 to 5am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Harborough, lane closure for utility works.

• M18, from 8pm November 10 to 6am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 10am November 11 to 10am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 5 A180 eastbound, Stallingborough, mobile lane closures for signs.