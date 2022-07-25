North Lincolnshire road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

North Lincolnshire's motorists will have 15 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M180, from 3.01pm May 18 to 6am December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, carriageway and lane closures due to bridge strike, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

And a further 14 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A160, from 9.30am July 25 to 3.30pm July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby Int to Manby Rbt, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M180, from 9.30am July 25 to 3.30pm July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm July 25 to 6am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm July 27 to 6am July 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

• M180, from 8pm July 28 to 6am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 1, Lane closures for carriageway repair works.

• M180, from 8pm July 28 to 6am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm July 29 to 6am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M181, from 9.30am August 1 to 3.30pm August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to Frodingham, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm August 1 to 6am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, Jxct four to junction 5, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A160, from 8pm August 2 to 6am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 5, slip road closure for survey works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A180, from 8pm August 2 to 5.30am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm August 3 to 6am August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 4, slip road closure for survey works, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A180, from 8pm August 3 to 5.30am August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm August 4 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to M181 northbound, slip road closure for survey works, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.