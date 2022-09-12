North Lincolnshire road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

North Lincolnshire's motorists will have 15 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M180, from 3.01pm May 18 to 6am December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, carriageway and lane closures due to bridge strike, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

And a further 14 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M180, from 8pm September 12 to 6am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm September 13 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction4 to junction5, lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 7am to 3.30pm on September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4, signs on network for A15 Scunthorpe to Lincoln closure.

• A180, from 8pm September 14 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M181, from 8pm September 15 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 northbound and southbound, junction 3, Lane closures for inspection.

• M180, from 8pm September 15 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction5 to junction4, lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A160, from 9.30am September 19 to 3.30pm September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby Int to Manby Rbt, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M180, from 8pm September 19 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for survey works.

• M180, from 8pm September 19 2022 to 6am January 21 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3 M181 southbound, carriageway closures for carriageway improvements, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

• M180, from 8pm September 20 to 6am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• M180, from 8pm September 20 to 6am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closures for survey works.

• M180, from 8pm September 21 to 6am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for survey works.

• A180, from 8pm September 23 to 6am September 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 5 to junction 4, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs, diversion route in place via local highway authority.

• A180, from 8pm September 26 to 6am September 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.