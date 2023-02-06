North Lincolnshire road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

North Lincolnshire's motorists will have 15 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A180, from 8pm January 12 to 6am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, junction 5 to Habrough, Lane closures for inspections.

• M18, from 8pm November 14 2022 to 6am February 11 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, and southbound, junction 5 to junction 7. M180 westbound, junction 1 to M18, junction 5, carriageway closure for carriageway improvement works, diversion route in place via local highway authority and Highways England network.

• M180, from 3.01pm May 18 2022 to 6am May 17 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, carriageway and lane closures due to bridge strike, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M180, from 9am to 3.30pm on February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A160, from 8pm February 9 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Brocklesby, Lane closures for sign works.

• M180, from 8pm February 10 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for inspections.

• M18, from 8pm February 13 to 6am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 6, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M180, from 8pm February 13 to 6am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 3, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm February 13 to 6am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 5, Lane closures for structure maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm February 14 to 6am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm February 15 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closures for structure maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm February 15 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm February 16 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closures for structure maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm February 16 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm February 17 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closures for structure maintenance.