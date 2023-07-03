North Lincolnshire road closures: nine for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

North Lincolnshire's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M180, from 8pm June 27 to 3am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 2 to junction 1, lane closure for IPV training.

• M18, from 8pm March 23 to 6am July 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 7, carriageway closure and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via local authority and National highways network.

• A180, from 9pm June 19 to 4pm October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway closure for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M181, from 9.30am July 3 to 3.30pm July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to Frodingham, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 9pm July 3 to 5am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm July 4 to 5am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Brocklesby to Barnetby, Lane closures for inspections.

• A160, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound, Harbrough to Manby, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M181, from 8pm July 13 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 southbound, Frodingham to junction 3, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A160, from 9.30am July 17 to 3.30pm July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby Int to Manby Rbt, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.