North Lincolnshire road closures: nine for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

North Lincolnshire's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A160, from 9.30am November 10 to 3.30pm December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Harborough, lane closure for utility works.

• M180, from 10am May 18 2023 to 6am May 31 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, carriageway and lane closures for structure repair works, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M180, from 8pm November 27 to 6am December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 2, signs only for local authority works.

• M181, from 9.30am November 28 to 3.30pm November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to Frodingham, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 9pm November 28 to 5am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• M181, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 southbound, junction 3 to Frodingham, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A160, from 9pm December 4 to 5am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Harborough, lane closure for carriageway repairs.

• M180, from 9.30am December 5 to 3.30pm December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm December 6 to 6am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for structure maintenance.