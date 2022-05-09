North Lincolnshire road closures: nine for motorists to avoid this week

North Lincolnshire's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures are due to start this week:

• M181, from 9.30am May 9 to 3.30pm May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to Frodingham, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm May 9 to 6am May 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, M181 southbound, carriageway closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

• A63, from 8pm May 9 to 6am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A63 eastbound and westbound, Priory way, slip road closure for survey works, diversion in place via local authority network.

• A160, from 8pm May 10 to 5.30am May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby to Stallingbrough, slip road closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M180, from 10am to 2pm on May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A160, from 8pm May 11 to 5.30am May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby to Stallingbrough, slip road closures for general cleaning and maintenance works, diversion via National highways and local authority network.

• A160, from 8pm May 11 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound, Harbrough to Manby, Lane closures for survey works.

• A180, from 8pm May 13 to 6am May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Great coates, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A160, from 9.30am May 16 to 3.30pm May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby Int to Manby Rbt, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.