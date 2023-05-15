North Lincolnshire road closures: nine for motorists to avoid this week

North Lincolnshire's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8pm March 23 to 6am May 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 7, carriageway closure and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via local authority and National highways network.

• M180, from 10am May 12 to 3pm May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for electrical works.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A160, from 9.30am May 15 to 3.30pm May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby Int to Manby Rbt, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M180, from 9pm May 16 to 6am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 5 to junction 4, mobile lane closures for inspections.

• M180, from 9pm May 19 to 6am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 3 to junction 5, Lane closures for inspection works.

• A160, from 7am May 22 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 westbound, Manby roundabout to Eastfield Rd, Lane closure for verge works.

• A160, from 8pm May 22 to 6am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Harbrough, Lane closure for electrical works.

• A180, from 8pm May 22 to 6am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for electrical works.

• M180, from 9pm May 24 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 4, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.