North Lincolnshire road closures: seven for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

North Lincolnshire's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8pm March 23 to 6am July 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 7, carriageway closure and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via local authority and National highways network.

• A180, from 9pm June 19 to 4pm October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway closure for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M180, from 9.30am to 1pm on June 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Lane closure for inspection/ survey works.

• M180, from 9pm June 27 to 5am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M180, from 9pm June 28 to 5am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M181, from 9.30am July 3 to 3.30pm July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to Frodingham, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 9pm July 3 to 5am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.