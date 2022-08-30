North Lincolnshire road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Lincolnshire's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M180, from 3.01pm May 18 to 6am December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, carriageway and lane closures due to bridge strike, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M18, from 8pm September 2 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm September 6 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm September 7 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm September 9 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, Jxct four to junction 5, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm September 12 to 5.30am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.