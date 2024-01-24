North Lincolnshire road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

North Lincolnshire's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M180, from 10am May 18 2023 to 6am May 31 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, carriageway and lane closures for structure repair works, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A180, from 8pm January 22 to 5.30am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm January 24 to 10pm January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 5 to junction 4, lane closure for IPV training.

• A160, from 8pm February 3 to 6am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 westbound, Harborough to Brocklesby, Lane closures for structure survey.

• A180, from 8pm February 3 to 6am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Barnetby, Lane closures for structure survey.

• A180, from 9am to 3pm on February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for sign maintenance.