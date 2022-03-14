North Lincolnshire road closures: six for motorists to avoid this week

North Lincolnshire's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8am September 5 2021 to 6am March 25 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 3, carriageway closures, lane closures and contraflow with 50mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements, diversion routes in place via Local Highway Authority roads.

• A180, from 1pm November 30 2021 to 6am March 26 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, carriageway and lane closure for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via National Highways and local highway authority roads.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M181, from 6pm to 10pm on March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 possible delays north and southbound, due to football match.

• M180, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for technology works.

• M180, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for technology works.

• M180, from 9pm March 28 to 6am March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for technology works.