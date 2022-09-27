North Lincolnshire takeaway given new five-star food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Marmaris, a takeaway at 45 Wrawby Street, Brigg, North Lincolnshire was given the maximum score after assessment on September 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 167 takeaways with ratings, 89 (53%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.