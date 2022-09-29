North Lincolnshire takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Barton Fish & Chips, a takeaway at 44a High Street, Barton Upon Humber, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on August 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 168 takeaways with ratings, 89 (53%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.