North Lincolnshire takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Barlows Breakfast, a takeaway at 53c Holme Hall Avenue, Bottesford, Scunthorpe was given the score after assessment on September 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 169 takeaways with ratings, 89 (53%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.