North Lincolnshire takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Bennys Pizza, a takeaway at 3a High Street, Epworth, Doncaster was given the score after assessment on September 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 170 takeaways with ratings, 90 (53%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.