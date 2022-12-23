North Lincolnshire takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Papas Pizza, a takeaway at Takeaway, 68 Long Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on November 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 167 takeaways with ratings, 89 (53%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.