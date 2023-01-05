North Lincolnshire takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
San Do, a takeaway at 19 Ashby High Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on November 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Advertisement
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 167 takeaways with ratings, 89 (53%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.