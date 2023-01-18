North Lincolnshire takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
Station Fish Bar, a takeaway at 1 Station Road, Hibaldstow, Brigg was given the score after assessment on December 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 168 takeaways with ratings, 91 (54%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.