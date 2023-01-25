North Lincolnshire takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
9 hours ago
Barrow Pizza, a takeaway at 30 High Street, Barrow Upon Humber, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on December 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 168 takeaways with ratings, 91 (54%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.