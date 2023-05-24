North Lincolnshire takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 24th May 2023, 12:17 BST
King Kebab, a takeaway at 150 High Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on April 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 165 takeaways with ratings, 100 (61%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.