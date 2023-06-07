North Lincolnshire takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 7th Jun 2023, 08:31 BST
Staarz Pizza, a takeaway at 219 High Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on May 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 166 takeaways with ratings, 102 (61%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.