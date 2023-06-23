North Lincolnshire takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 09:00 BST
China Town, a takeaway at 72 Old Brumby Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on May 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 166 takeaways with ratings, 103 (62%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.