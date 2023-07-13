Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

North Lincolnshire takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:41 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Kebabies, a takeaway at 159 Frodingham Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on June 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Lincolnshire's 166 takeaways with ratings, 103 (62%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.