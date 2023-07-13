North Lincolnshire takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:41 BST
Kebabies, a takeaway at 159 Frodingham Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on June 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 166 takeaways with ratings, 103 (62%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.